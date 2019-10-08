A New Ellenton man was charged Monday with a deadly shooting last week in Aiken.
Robert Lamonte Samuels, 32, of New Ellenton was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to crime reports.
On Oct. 1, police responded to Plunkett Avenue in reference to a shots fired call, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Responding officers reported a man was found on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as Bennie Wright, 43, of Aiken.
Police provided Wright with medical attention until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to a hospital, according to the report.
Wright was pronounced dead at the Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday at 2:36 p.m., County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Samuels turned himself in at Aiken Public Safety headquarters Monday and was then transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Tuesday morning.
Samuels was denied bond, according to the jail.
ADPS and the Aiken County Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate the case.
Wright will be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with any information related to this crime are asked to contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620 or Midlands CrimeStoppers.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.