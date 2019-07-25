A New Ellenton man was charged Tuesday after allegedly shooting a female in the chest.
Joseph Michael Demetrius Dicks, 28, of New Ellenton, was charged with possession of weapons during a violent crime; attempted murder; possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony; possession of cocaine, third offense; and malicious injury to animals and personal property.
According to a New Ellenton Police Department incident report, officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of an unknown female shot in the middle of the street on Monday.
The victim told law enforcement that she was shot in the chest by Dicks.
Dicks was arrested Tuesday and was currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday afternoon.