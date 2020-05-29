A New Ellenton man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of an Aiken woman in early May.
Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 19, was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. at 109 Main St. in New Ellenton without incident.
On May 4, a 911 caller reported that a male asked for help because his friend had been shot.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway around 4:39 p.m.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found Christina Cuteri in the driver seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her body, according to deputies.
Cuteri was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information provided to deputies on the scene determined there were three black males that fired shots at a car occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at 1629 Old Jackson Highway.
The suspects drove away in a black in color sedan right after the shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.
Corbitt was charged with murder, possession of weapon during violent crime and armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office.
He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the remaining suspects.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up t0 $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.