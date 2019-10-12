NEW ELLENTON — Saturday's atmosphere included some extra color and upbeat noise around downtown New Ellenton, with the Atomic City Festival underway from mid-morning straight through the evening.
The day's festivities began with relatively modest numbers, including a performance by three members of Four Mile Baptist Church's choir, and went with such offerings as a performance by students from Mike Hess Karate and a car show featuring highly customized four-wheeled creations, all leading to a fireworks show to wrap things up.
Among the major boosters of this year's event were Ashley's Furniture, Silver Bluff High School Key Club, Atlantic Broadband, Bush's Auto Service Center and the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.