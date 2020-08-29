New efforts are underway to help solve the murder of Janice Wessinger, an Aiken County case that has remained unsolved for more than 20 years.
Local cold case enthusiast Lexeigh Bennet has been working with Wessinger's daughter, Tamara Herber, to place flyers and signs around the Aiken area in an effort to remind the public of the case and drive new tips.
"The whole point of putting this so heavily back into the public eye is because somebody knows something and it’s just the matter of getting that person to come forward," Herber said.
On Nov. 23, 1997, Wessinger's body was discovered in a wooded area near her home off Kedron Church Road in Aiken County.
Deputies called to the scene found that Wessinger had been raped and stabbed multiple times, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. She was believed to have been out for a walk the morning of Nov. 22, 1997, when she was brutally attacked.
No suspects or persons of interest have been publicly announced but the sheriff's office continues to investigate the case.
"Let me be clear, my mother suffered," Herber said."The last few moments of her life she suffered a tremendous amount. It’s heartbreaking to know that. Nobody should have to suffer like that. Nobody should have someone else determine it is your time to die."
The case recently gained attention as the topic of a new podcast called "A Killing in Aiken," a production that Herber and Wessinger's family have been involved with.
The podcast, which sets to explore the life and tragic murder of Wessinger, is expected to release its first episode on Nov. 2.
Herber no longer lives in the Aiken area but still makes an effort to maintain contact with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office about the case.
Although stress continues to linger with the case remaining unsolved for more than two decades, Herber said she left a recent meeting with the sheriff's office feeling "excited" about the direction the department was going with the case.
"I want them involved," Herber said. "Without them this case cannot be solved. I hope that this campaign will show the sheriff’s office that I’m still very serious about this and I'm very serious about having them involved. I want this solved while I’m still alive. I want my mother to have her justice."
Since July 29, the team has been placing flyers around the Aiken area in any store or business that will allow them.
So far, their efforts have turned up a few tips and leads from the public, Bennet said.
"Can’t say much about the tips but we are receiving them and we are taking them very seriously," Bennet said. "No tip is too small. Whether it’s a rumor that you’ve heard, it’s something that you know or something that you saw. Somebody knows something and people are starting to come forward."
An effort to increase public support in solving the case hasn't been attempted since the sheriff's office created a billboard for Wessinger's case in 1998, Herber said.
The 14-by-25-foot billboard stood along U.S. 1 North near Crosland Park with a message that read, "You know who killed me. Why won't you help?"
The billboard eventually went away, but Herber and Bennet hope to raise funds to create a new billboard in the Aiken area.
Donations will also fund the production of new signs and flyers.
“Someone definitely knows something," Herber said. "There is no such thing as a perfect crime and I do feel like this was not a crime of opportunity. I do feel like my mother knew her attacker. That’s why the signs and the billboards are important because someone in the community might know something."
Anyone with information about Wessinger's case should call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.
Midlands CrimeStoppers accepts anonymous tips online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and by phone at 888-274-6372.
Those with tips and/or interest in helping the campaign are encouraged to email justiceforjanicewessinger@gmail.com.
Donations can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/3gEJUXO.