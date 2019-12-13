The new executive director of the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons Inc. aspires to lead the nonprofit organization in expanding and revolutionizing services.
In January, former director Susan Selden announced she would be stepping down from the position.
After a 10-month search, the Cumbee Center Board of directors appointed its interim director Jessica Coach as the center's next executive director.
The center is dedicated to supporting and empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence and their families by providing services, reducing the tolerance of abuse and advocating for social change.
As executive director, Coach will be in charge of the day-to-day operations including client services, community outreach and fundraising.
Originally from Alabama, Coach moved to the South Carolina area with her family when she was 4 and has been in the state for most of her life.
Coach began working at the Cumbee Center in 2006.
She's held various titles throughout her 13 years at the center, including case manager and administrator.
Throughout her career, she's seen the community's need for the nonprofit in the area.
"The numbers speak for themselves," Coach said. "(South) Carolina ranks fifth in the nation for women killed by their partners. Domestic and sexual violence is very much prevalent in this community. It does not discriminate. It happens across all socio-economic statuses."
Last year the center provided domestic violence services to 331 new people and sexual assault services to 113 new people, Coach said.
Additionally, the center provided overnight shelter to 175 people and counseling to 184 people, Coach said.
Coach said she's learned much from predecessors Selden and Kay Mixon, who served as executive director for close to 30 years.
She not only wants to continue their goal to increase awareness about the nonprofit’s work in Aiken and the surrounding area, but to revolutionize the center's services.
One of her goals is to build a new shelter for the center.
Coach said the center's current shelter has undergone renovations but she hopes to build a shelter that can house clients, more staffers and offices.
"We just need to revolutionize the way that we provide our services and in order to do that we need a new shelter," Coach said. "I would love for us to expand what we already offer as far as services at the office but before we're able to do that, we need a bigger space."
In addition to the new shelter, Coach aspires to build a satellite office in North Augusta.
Coach said the most rewarding part of working at the center is seeing the impact the nonprofit's services has on those who need it within the community.
She's thankful for the community's continued support and looks forward to continuing to provide services to the area as executive director.
"As a longtime resident of Barnwell County, I have been privileged to witness the impact of good people giving back to the community," Coach said. "Together, we are stronger and it is in this spirit that I continue my work at the Cumbee Center. I'm excited to work with the exceptional staff and board members to help the organization meet the challenges of the next decade."
Coach also offered a reminder: the Cumbee Center's services are free and confidential.
For more information about the Cumbee Center, call 803-649-0480 or visit cumbeecenter.org.