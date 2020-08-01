The Aiken Standard is making a change in one of its daily comics.
Beginning Monday, "Dog Eat Doug" is being replaced by "Daddy’s Home."
"Daddy’s Home" is described as a fresh take on the “contemporary trials and tribulations of a growing segment of the modern family dynamic – the stay-at-home dad.”
The comic strip is produced by Anthony Rubino Jr. and Gary Markstein and distributed by Creators Syndicate.
"Daddy’s Home" details the daily lives of Pete, a stay-at-home dad; his working wife, Peggy; and their son, Elliot. It was launched in 2008 and is considered to be one of the fastest-growing strips in the world with a combined circulation of more than 10 million readers.