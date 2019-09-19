A new show that tells the story of four strong, middle-age women determined to reclaim their lives will open Friday for a two-week run in Edgefield.
“Savannah Sipping Society” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 27 and 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 29 at the William Bouknight Theater in the Edgefield Discovery Center, 405 Main St. Tickets are $20. For tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The show will feature stage veterans Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Jeannie Webb, Ruth Bledsoe and Sallye Rich.
“It's a new show, and it’s the first time it has been done in the area,” said Bradley Watts, the director, in a news release. “If you like 'Steel Magnolias' or 'Dixie Swim Club,' you will love this comedy.”
Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, the show's characters – Randa, Marlafaye, Dot and Jinx – bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives.
“Savannah Sipping Society” was written by the playwright team Jones Hope Wooten who also wrote “Dixie Swim Club,” “Christmas Belles” and “Dearly Departed,” which have been performed locally, according to the release.
“This is such a funny, endearing girl-power show,” Watts said. “This will be a fun night out.”