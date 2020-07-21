New cases of COVID-19 were reported in all of South Carolina's 46 counties Tuesday, including 10 new cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County.
Both of the victims in Aiken County were elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. A third death in Aiken County is listed as a new probable death and is currently being investigated; however, the age of the victim has not been released yet.
In total, 1,870 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths were confirmed by DHEC on Tuesday. The coronavirus-related deaths confirmed by DHEC on Tuesday occurred between July 3-20, according to the agency's data. Most occurred between July 17-20.
Of the victims whose deaths were confirmed Tuesday, two were young adults, 14 were middle aged and the remaining 40 were elderly.
Eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Barnwell County on Tuesday, and five were confirmed in Edgefield County.
Overall, 22% of Tuesday's test results were positive for coronavirus. Over 600,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in S.C. as of July 21.
Approximately 84% of hospital beds in South Carolina are currently occupied. According to DHEC, this data is "estimated to be accurate" within a 10% range due to recent changes in data collection of coronavirus patients in hospitals. The agency has stated there are 1,823 patients currently hospitalized due to coronavirus concerns in South Carolina.