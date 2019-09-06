There's a new place on Laurens Street to find rare books.
A Fox's Tale is a small, locally owned bookstore that opened recently in the heart of downtown Aiken.
Co-owner Holly Segar has lived all over the world, from London to New England, but her heart has always been in Aiken, where she is from originally.
"I wanted to come back to where I'm from and bring books and things that interest me into the town," Segar said. "It's the perfect town for a bookstore."
A Fox's Tale, formerly known as Caroliniana Rare Books, specializes in rare, collectable first-edition books but has a $5-and-under section of reader-friendly material for those who are just looking for a new novel to read.
Segar has been in the rare book trade for 13 years and travels all over the country to find the books she sells in Aiken. She often goes book hunting at estate sales, but she occasionally has someone reach out with the promise of a rare book.
"People from the Hurricane (Dorian) evacuation in Charleston asked us to come look at a collection of books down there recently," Segar said.
Her shop, which she co-owns with Jeffrey Rovenpor, was originally open on Hayne Avenue. They rebranded, expanded the business and reopened on Laurens Street for better foot traffic and exposure.
The shop doesn't just offer books; Segar also sells artisan crafts from artists all across the country. Much of what she sells is seasonal; her shop is decked out in autumn colors and Halloween decorations currently.
Segar plans to open a Little Free Lending Library in front of her shop. The library functions much like a Blessing Box, where people can stop by and take and leave books as they wish.