Graniteville’s first Bojangles’ fast food restaurant will open at 5 a.m. Thursday at 546 Bettis Academy Road.
The first 50 customers each will receive a $50 gift card, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Customers won’t have access to the dining room because of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they will be able to purchase food at the drive-thru or get it delivered by Postmates or Doordash.
Free iced tea in any size Bojangles’ cup will be served to health care workers, law enforcement personnel and first responders through June 10 to show appreciation for their efforts during the pandemic.
The new Bojangles’ building is approximately 3,200 square feet in size and it has WiFi.
Around 40 part-time and full-time employees will be working there.
“The Graniteville community and its surrounding neighbors in Augusta have been so good to us, and we are proud to be able to open our doors during this time to provide employment and some generously portioned Southern cooking in return,” said Jeff Rigsby, president and CEO of BOJ of WNC LLC and BOJ of TN LLC, which are Bojangles’ franchise groups. “We have plans for continued growth in this area and we will weather this storm together, just like we always have. I look forward to welcoming you into our new dining room when it’s safe, but we’ll see you in the drive-thru for now.”
The Graniteville Bojangles’ will be the 59th Bojangles’ establishment owned and operated by BOJ OF WNC LLC and BOJ of TN LLC, which are based in Arden, North Carolina.
The hours of operation for the new Bojangles’ will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
According to bojangles.com, there are three Bojangles’ eateries in Aiken and two in North Augusta.
The restaurant chain has more than 700 locations in 11 states and Washington, D.C.
Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas founded Bojangles’ in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The chain’s restaurants are known for their fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits and iced tea.