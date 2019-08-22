A new bill was introduced to Congress in the hopes that it would help tackle the United States' heart disease epidemic.
The Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2019 was put forth by Rep. John Lewis, D-G.A., and Rep. Adrian Smith, R-N.E., with the support of groups such as the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In the CSRA, more than 50 percent of people have high blood pressure, a major contributor to heart disease and well above the national average.
Current federal law allows only physicians to order cardiac or pulmonary rehabilitation for Medicare patients.
The new bill would enable qualified advanced practice practitioners (AAPs), such as clinical nurse specialists or physician assistants, to refer patients to these rehabilitation services on a federal level. This measure is meant to remove delayed wait times for referrals for such services which could worsen patient's health.
“Significant barriers for Americans with heart disease and stroke were removed in the Bipartisan Budget Act (of 2018), and this legislation goes further to help patients across the country," said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown in a statement. "Coronary heart disease patients who enroll in cardiac rehabilitation have a 26 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease-related death...at (a) one-year follow-up compared to those who don’t enroll.
"Despite these benefits, participation in cardiac rehabilitation programs remains low," Brown continued.
CSRA American Heart Association Executive Director Kayla Kranenberg said the effects of low participation in these programs can be seen "every day."
"...Locally, 23.5 percent of the Medicare fee-for-service population has ischemic heart disease, and 4.4 percent of adults in the CSRA aged 18 and older have been told by a doctor that they have coronary heart disease," said Kranenberg. "We are grateful to Reps. Lewis and Smith for their efforts to expand patient access to these critical programs, and look forward to the positive effects this legislation could have on our local community if it is passed."
Brown said that delayed referrals affect minorities and women the most.
On average, female patients are 12 percent less likely to be referred to for cardiac rehabilitation services than male patients, according to the American Heart Association. Hispanic patients are 35 percent less likely to be referred than white patients, and Asian patients are 50 percent less likely to be referred.