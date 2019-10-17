Teams put their brains and knowledge of words to the test Thursday night during the 2019 Adult Spelling Bee at Woodside Plantation.
Public Education Partners of Aiken County sponsored the event to name the “Best Adult Spellers in Aiken County” and support public education.
Words ranged from rumor to bijouterie.
Eight teams of three competed in two rounds with four teams competing in each round.
The winning team in each round competed in the “final spelling test" to determine the winner.
To help their favorite team advance in the competition, attendees were able to buy different cheats.
”This is the only time it’s right to cheat to get ahead,” said Melissa Viola, PEP's executive director.
Word Pass, for $20, allowed spellers to get another word. A Second Chance, for $20, allowed spellers to spell the word again. Poll the Audience, for $20, allowed spellers to get help from the audience.
The fourth cheat, Skip the Round, for $100, allowed spellers not to spell a word in that round.
The two finalists, Beewitched and New Bees, hit a stalemate and eventually went to a sudden death round called “the spelling test.”
One member from each team was asked to spell eight words. The team member with the most words spelled correctly would win.
The New Bees spelled the most words correctly were crowned the “Best Adult Spellers in Aiken.”
The team included Michelle Ramsey, Ken Wells and Michelle Wells.