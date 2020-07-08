The redesigns for the future Coastal Carolina National Bank at the corner of Richland Avenue and Pendleton Street were given approval from the majority of the Aiken Design Review Board on Tuesday night, allowing the project to move forward.
The contractors are hoping to get started on constructing the bank within "the next few months," CCNB representative Jim Price said after the board voted on the designs.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the project with board member Ben Lott the sole member opposed.
The redesigns for the new bank feature "traditional Southern and Low Country styles," as stated in the project narrative, and involved scaling down the entry way and roofline and wrapping the building in rustic brick.
The redesigns were requested by the board at its June 2 meeting so that the new building would blend in more seamlessly with the historic overlay of the area.
Board Chairman McDonald Law called the redesigns "successful" and complemented the contractors on considering them.
"[The designs] are an understated but successful modification that looks like it'll fit [in downtown Aiken,]" Law said.
The next step to get the bank constructed is to have the site plan approved by the city, a process that will not need to go to City Council for approval, Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland said.
Following the site plan's approval, the contractors will demolish a shack-like structure on the property next to Prime Steakhouse.
Law previously speculated the structure was formerly a house next to the former Laurel's Hardware where the Prime Steakhouse is now located, and that its demolishment will not affect the historic character of the downtown area.
The CCNB's current location at 128 Laurens St. N.W. will close after the new bank's construction.