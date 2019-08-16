The contentious plutonium saga between South Carolina, Nevada and the federal government is seemingly far from over.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in a Thursday court filing signaled his state's intent to ask the U.S. Department of Energy to remove the half-metric ton of defense plutonium it quietly shipped from South Carolina to Nevada some time last year.

In the filing, Ford said "Nevada's fight" to safeguard its citizens and environment from the Energy Department's "secret plutonium shipment" will continue. The Democrat struck a similar tone on Twitter earlier this week.

To partially satisfy a federal court order, the Energy Department's weapons and nonproliferation arm, the National Nuclear Security Administration, moved a half-metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium out of the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken, and to the Nevada National Security Site, northwest of Las Vegas, before November 2018.

Nevada sued the DOE and the NNSA on Nov. 30, 2018, to block the – at that point – already completed plutonium shipments. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Nevada officials "did not know" about the nuclear relocation before filing the lawsuit.

Nevada's latest filing comes after U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry promised U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, the half-metric ton would be entirely moved again by the end of 2026.

The NNSA's plan to ship 1 metric ton of plutonium from South Carolina to Nevada, Texas and New Mexico was announced in a July 2018 environmental study. The metric ton will be introduced into the weapons stockpile, according to the study. It will be used to produce pits – nuclear weapon cores.

In his letter to Cortez Masto, the energy secretary described the half-metric ton as "not nuclear waste."

NNSA chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty in an interview with the Aiken Standard in June both acknowledged and reinforced Perry's promise.

"But what we're doing is making sure that we are continuing to stay with our agreement, which is we will have the material out of the state of Nevada by the end of 2026, and hopefully sooner," said Gordon-Hagerty, who is also the Energy Department's under secretary for nuclear security.