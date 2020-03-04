ORLANDO, Fla. — Matt NeSmith’s rookie year on the PGA Tour is going just fine.
He’s gotten into contention a couple of times, he’s collected his first top 10 and he’s made his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that NeSmith has a pair of veteran pros who act as big brothers in Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.
All three play out of Palmetto Golf Club, and all three are in the field for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
On Tuesday, the three shared time together during a practice round. First, Kisner and Brown played nine holes together. Then, Kisner headed for the practice range and NeSmith stepped in to play alongside Brown and Sepp Straka.
NeSmith earned his PGA Tour status by virtue of a strong performance on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.
“It’s been really good. It took a minute for me getting comfortable playing the golf courses; it’s a little bit bigger show than Korn Ferry, but at the end of the day, it’s still playing golf,” NeSmith said. “You’re still trying to do the same thing. It’s actually been really nice. Once you get your feet wet and understand what you need to do, it gets a little easier.”
NeSmith, 26, missed four of his first five cuts this season but has settled down to make eight cuts in a row. Kisner and Brown have given him advice along the way.
“They’ve been very helpful,” he said. “Where to stay, where to eat, more stuff like that than golf-related stuff.”
NeSmith, a former North Augusta High School and University of South Carolina standout, has excelled at every level. So it was no surprise when his name popped up high on the leaderboard during the Torrey Pines event in January.
A pair of early birdies in the third round put him near the lead, but he couldn’t maintain it and wound up tied for 30th.
“It was awesome to get in there and see what you’ve got,” he said. “I struggled on Saturday. I didn’t really have anything going. I got off to a good start, but couldn’t really find (my swing).
“It’s a golf course where you can’t fake it around there. It’s too long, you have to hit too many quality golf shots. I hit some average shots early and got some lucky bounces. The rest of the day was kind of like it felt on the driving range. It was just a hard day.”
NeSmith followed that up with a tie for 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, then recorded his first top 10 on the PGA Tour two weeks later in Puerto Rico. Kisner took credit for suggesting he play there.
“I forced him to go play in Puerto Rico and he got his first top 10, so I feel like I did something,” Kisner said. “I felt like he was trending so well. Those runs don’t happen that often out here. When you’re trending that way, you’ve got to go play and try to make the most of it.”
Brown also said he’s been impressed with NeSmith’s development.
“He’s built for this tour. Obviously, he’s a great ball striker,” Brown said. “He’s played pretty solid since (early January). I’ve watched him since he was 5 years old. I think it was just a matter of time for him to get out here. I think it was frustrating for him early in his career to not be out here, but everybody’s different.”
NeSmith grew up in North Augusta. He and his wife, Abigail, now live in Aiken, not far from Palmetto.
Last week at the Honda Classic, NeSmith carded a hole-in-one during the first round. It came on the 186-yard fifth hole at PGA National, and it happened on a windy Florida day.
“The wind was in off the right, tucked pin, and I kind of chipped a 5-iron, kept it under the wind, held it against there, landed on front of the green and went right in the middle,” NeSmith said. “It was awesome.”
Unfortunately, there is no video evidence of the ace.
“Right when I was starting to high-five everyone, I went to high-five (caddie Mick Brennan) and he said the camera wasn’t rolling,” said NeSmith, who tied for 38th in the event. “Tarps were over all the cameras. It was early, probably 9:30 or 10 in the morning. And it was Thursday. But they had them out the rest of the week.”
NeSmith is the fourth alternate for The Players Championship next week. And he hasn’t qualified for any of golf’s four major championships, but he hopes to get in one or two. In the meantime, he’ll keep plugging along.
“I’ve played a lot of solid golf. I just haven’t had that week where everything’s clicked,” he said. “I seem like I’m kind of behind after two days a lot, 35th or 40th, chasing from behind a little bit. Weekends have been good to me, which is always nice, and I’ve played a lot of good golf. Kind of keep doing what you’re doing, and everything will come together.”