The Rev. Capt. Edward Klassy Hall celebrated the 21st anniversary of his association with the Neighborhood Watch program at a news conference Sunday afternoon.
The event also commemorated his association with Crime Stoppers.
“It's for the whole City of Aiken,” Hall said. “It's being a good steward of this world that God blessed us with. I call it 'LA,' God's lovely City of Aiken.”
Neighborhood Watch is an organized group of civilians devoted to crime prevention in the community. Crime Stoppers allows people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity in their communities.
Hall said the Neighborhood Watch program allows people to communicate with one another.
“We have meetings, and we visit and keep an active network,” he said. “We know exactly what's going on in God's community and throughout God's City of Aiken. It keeps the neighbors involved and actively networking with the community.”
In 2012, Hall received a plaque from the Aiken Department of Public Safety in recognition of “(his) dedication to (his) neighborhood and the City of Aiken.”
“We would like to thank you for helping protect our community,” the plaque reads.
Hall said his mother, Hattie Lee Hall, and his father, David Hall Sr., inspired him to get involved with the Neighborhood Watch program.
“Watching them, God blessed me to know it's very important to have that personal relationship with God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit and to be a protector of God's people, his sheep and his chosen children – and to be a protector of his neighborhoods and communities as well as his world,” Hall said. “It's what God called me – and us – to do: to look out for your neighbor, to be a good steward of all God's blessings and be about God's business and protect his sheep.
“God is the only true protection. I wouldn't fool myself thinking that we're doing it all. It's always God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit first and foremost. I thank God for choosing me to do it with him. It's a blessing from God to be called to do this work.”