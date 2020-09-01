A majority of 2020 has been consumed with Black Lives Matter protests all across the country in response to a series of deaths of black individuals from police brutality.
At the forefront of the deaths was George Perry Floyd Jr., a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 after a white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for an initially reported time of 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
International and local protests followed the injustice, with several members of the Aiken community organizing a local Black Lives Matter group, which was met with support from the public as well as law enforcement and political officials.
Peaceful marches throughout Aiken's downtown area and beyond were a constant feature over the summer, with smaller marches taking place weekly followed by a larger march once a month.
Now, nearly 100 days after George Floyd's death, the streets of Aiken are quieter with inactivity, but marchers are only laying down their signs long enough to rest before they continue their fight.
Priorities mixed with passion
Weekly protests began to cease due to school restarting and increasing coronavirus concerns, said Tamber Watson, one of the leaders of BLM Aiken Movement.
The heat of late summer was particularly strenuous on some of the movement's youngest members.
"Many of the people who come out have children … so for them to be out in 100-degree heat can affect them," Watson said.
As summer blends into fall , parents shifted their attention on preparing their children for the school year, Watson said, though they still shared their support by sending messages and communicating with the organization's leaders.
A larger issue, however, was due to some of the more fair-weather protesters.
Many protesters would show up only for the social media glamor of the situation, Watson described, including taking photos with their friends at protests and using a related image as a profile photo.
"A lot of people were in it for trivial reasons," Watson said. "As the weeks went on, it kind of died down."
During the last several marches, only about five people would be in constant attendance, Watson said.
Members of the BLM Aiken Movement are still active behind the scenes with continuing plans for community engagement, including trash cleanups.
For now, the leaders of the group are refreshing and making plans for future marches, including one planned for Sept. 13.
Still fighting, still thriving
The major objective for BLM Aiken Movement is to establish a foothold in the community while bringing awareness to global racial injustice on a personal level.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, was adamant about making Aiken a secure place for protesting and conversation about the climate of the movement.
Such conversations with BLM Aiken Movement members, as well as with local law enforcement, are still ongoing, Obson said.
"Even though things are quieter now ... it doesn't mean our commitment to making lasting change isn't [still] there," he said.
Last week, another black man, 29-year-old Jacob Blake of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back as he opened the driver’s door to his SUV and leaned into the vehicle. Three of his young sons were in the car at the time. Currently, Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. Medical professionals treating him are uncertain whether the damage will be permanent.
Protests arose across the country, one of which resulted in two deaths after authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha.
In response to the Blake shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Aug. 26 first-round playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting. The team decided not to come out of their locker room minutes before the scheduled start of the game. Later that day, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that in light of the Bucks’ decision to refuse to play, all NBA games for the day were postponed.
The NBA Players resumed their playoffs Saturday, Aug. 30.
Such efforts are notable and can quietly assist with the BLM movement, said Eugene White, chapter president for the Aiken County NAACP.
"The important thing is to remember that not everyone advocates the same way," White said. "Some people are great marchers or great leaders, or some write letters or advocate over social media. Everyone has their own way of advocating, and one isn't better than the other."
Rising victories
In the eyes of Black Lives Matter supporters like Watson, incidents such as Blake's shooting prove that the fight for equality and unity is not over, however, the constant outpour support from communities like Aiken has shown that the movement will not be a lost cause.
"Change is more than possible, and it is happening," Watson said. "It can happen in the biggest of steps, and it can be smaller than a grain of salt."
Change can come during the upcoming election, Watson noted, or simply through communicating with local leaders.
Following the death of Floyd, the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP put together what it called a "list of demands" of four items for local law enforcement and governments to follow:
1. Establish citizen's review boards with subpoena powers for all law enforcement entities in Aiken County, including colleges and the university.
2. Review the use of force policies of the departments in Aiken County and recommend changes where appropriate; ban knee and chokeholds if they are still part of the policy.
3. Call for a ban of no-knock warrants. Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was killed in her apartment Louisville, Kentucky, after such a warrant was issued to her residence.
4. Ban the box, meaning the box that asks whether you’ve been convicted of a crime for employment applications in Aiken County.
The organization has made progress with all of its demands, White said, and the next step lies in engaging the leadership of the municipalities in Aiken County to encourage cooperation.
The 57th anniversary of the March on Washington was marked Aug. 28. The march was an event that advocated for the civil and economic rights of Blacks in 1963 and concreted activist's Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech into American history.
This year's event was labored with speeches from the relatives of African Americans killed or injured in recent police encounters.
While progress may be slow, White insists that people must continue to be deliberate in creating the changes they want to see happen in the world.
"If we quit, we lose ... if we fight, we win," White said. "These things always take time and sacrifice ..."
Throughout the movement, BLM Aiken, the Aiken County NAACP and law enforcement officials have all shared the common goal of preventing the unrest and violence happening in other cities across the nation from touching Aiken.
The fight for change is still happening in Aiken County, said Osbon, who pointed out that even in a small town over 1,200 miles away from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the grieving wails from Floyd's death were heard then, and are still being heard now.
"[George Floyd's death] and the whole movement really created a realization throughout our nation ... we always strive to do better, and that's still where we are."