One of Aiken County's newest historical re-enactments took place Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of gunslingers, cowboys and ladies gathering for the second Wild West Fest.
The gathering presents a look at life west of the Mississippi from the late 19th century, with elements ranging from a blacksmith demonstration and frontier-style cooking to gunfights and a variety of tall tales.
"It seemed to go over good," said North Augusta resident Bobby Snider, one of the event's organizers. "We were more organized this year, as far as what we did – how the shootouts and everything went – and we had more people here," he said, acknowledging more vendors and sutlers. The relatively cool weather, he confirmed, was welcome.
Snider's fellow organizers included Eddie Rodgers, of Aiken; and Wade Fulmer, of Belvedere. Re-enactors, Snider said, came from around the Carolinas as well as from Alabama, Virginia, Georgia and Florida.
"We've got a pretty good group of re-enactors. We try to support each other in what they do at home events and everything. We travel every now and then. Then they travel to come to see us. It's a mutual thing."
Among the re-enactors from relatively far afield was Albert Gerbino ("Dead Eye Jack," a bounty hunter), from Victoria, Virginia.
The host site, on Powell Pond Road, is near I-20 Exit 18 and covers about 100 acres. The locale is known to many as the Battle of Aiken re-enactment location, where thousands of visitors gather each year in late February to witness a clash between Confederate and Union forces and get a picture of local life from 1865.