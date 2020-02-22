Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean has been recognized by the National Safety Council as a workplace safety leader.

MacVean was honored by the safety nonprofit as one of a handful of 2020 CEOs Who "Get It," a distinction awarded to safely operating companies and their respective executives worldwide.

MacVean took the helm at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions – the management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken – in 2016. Three years later, the SRNS workforce broke a company safety record: surpassing 25 million safe work hours without a lost work day due to on-the-job injury.

"One of Stuart's most recognizable character traits is his authentic concern for worker safety and health," said Rick Sprague, a SRNS senior vice president for environment, safety, health and quality. "He takes safety personally and goes the extra mile to inspire employee ownership for safety performance while also bolstering hazard recognition and control mechanisms in work package development."

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, MacVean's team, also oversees the Savannah River National Laboratory, which is directed by Vahid Majidi.

In December 2019, the national lab announced it had achieved more than 5 million hours of operation without a lost work day – shy of three years without a workplace injury or illness causing an employee to miss work.

"I am proud to work with a group of professionals who have made personal commitments to safety," Majidi said. "The team's commitment to safety, security and quality is essential to the personal and professional well-being of every lab employee. It's also critical to achieving the larger goals of our laboratory."

The National Safety Council has been around for more than a century. Its mission: eliminating preventable deaths at work, at home and in communities, and on the road through research, education and outreach.

MacVean last month was named the "Man of the Year" at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce's awards banquet.

"He is a problem solver, a visionary leader and a man that gets things done," the announcer at the annual celebration said.