The fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act has cleared both the House and Senate, and now awaits the signature of a president eager to provide it.
The defense and energy bill, authorizing $738 billion of spending and policy, overwhelmingly passed in the Senate Tuesday afternoon. It passed in the House last week.
The major legislation was refined and conferenced over the course of several months, a negotiations process that U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., was part of.
President Donald Trump in a Dec. 11 tweet signaled his support for the NDAA: "I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!" The president said the bill hit all his priorities.
Trump signed the previous authorization act, named for the late Sen. John McCain, at a ceremony at Fort Drum, New York.
This fiscal year's NDAA backs plutonium pit production – forging nuclear weapon cores – at both the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken, and at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico.
It also authorized, not appropriated, $50 million for the mercurial Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, an industry-and-academia facility planned for USC Aiken.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, another South Carolina Republican, on Tuesday applauded the NDAA's passage. An announcement distributed by his office included several nods to SRS.
"I'm proud that Congress was able to secure not only a pay raise for our troops," Scott said in a tweet, "but also increase funding for military institutions located in South Carolina, and create new opportunities at the Savannah River Site."