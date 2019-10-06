Best-selling cookbook author and television host Nathalie Dupree will visit Aiken on Wednesday.
Dupree will sign copies of her new book, “Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories and Recipes,” from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Plum Pudding at 101 Laurens St. N.W.
Dupree is the author of 14 cookbooks and the host of more than 300 national and international cooking shows, according to a news release from Plum Pudding. She is the winner of four James Beard Awards, three for cookbooks and one for “Who’s Who in American Cooking.”
Dupree has been the president of the Atlanta chapter of the International Women's Forum; founder and past president of the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP); founder and board member of Southern Foodways; and founder and co-president of two chapters of Les Dames d’Escoffier, by whom she was awarded the honor of “Grande Dame.”
Dupree was the founding president of the Charleston Wine and Food Festival. She was named the 2013 Woman of the Year from the French Master Chefs of America and received Slow Food Charleston’s 2016 Snail Award. In 2019, she received with the IACP Lifetime Achievement Award.
Her books “New Southern Cooking” and “Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking” are on the 2017 "Southern Living 100 Best Cookbooks of All Time" list.
Dupree resides in Charleston.