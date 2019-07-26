At Yamasee Day Camp, class is out of this world.
The Georgia Carolina Council of Boy Scouts of America held a summer day camp at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Aiken. The cub scouts got to make crafts, play games and learn about outer space from a NASA volunteer.
John Hodges, a "solar system ambassador," taught children at the camp about meteorites on Friday afternoon.
"My goal is to get out in the public and share the excitement about space science," Hodges said. "For kids, it's really important to get kids interested about science."
The Solar System Ambassador Program recruits people nationwide to speak to children and students about science and space to encourage interest in STEM studies.
Hodges also taught the campers about the Apollo mission using a model rocket to describe humanity's first trip to the moon.
The camp's purpose is to expand on life and scout skills while giving older youth the opportunity to lead, all while having fun through diversity and growth.
During the weeklong camp, scouts learned marksmanship, completed science projects in STEM-related fields and learned scout skills such as first aid, tent building and hiking.
They also completed service projects, including making tie blankets for the children's hospital and Paracord bracelets for medics in the armed forces overseas.
“Camp is about growth and summer fun – they have grown, and both adults and scouts have had a blast,” said Camp Director Kristy Ghrist. “One thing I have enjoyed was seeing the number of teenager scouts volunteering this week. Most of the youth put in 50-plus hours of volunteer time. To me, that’s commendable.”
The campers also had visitors from North Augusta Public Safety, a Zumba instructor, the Guide Dog Foundation and the SREL ecology lab.