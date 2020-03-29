North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Willow Wick Apartments.
Officer Tim Stembridge with NADPS said there are two confirmed victims who were transported to a hospital by ambulance. No additional information about the victims was provided. Witnesses informed NADPS that the suspect left the scene, according to a social media post from the department.
Stembridge said there are investigators and officers on the scene. Willow Wick Apartments is located off Bergen Road near Martintown Road in North Augusta.