North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Willow Wick Apartments in North Augusta.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Willow Wick Apartments.

Officer Tim Stembridge with NADPS said there are two confirmed victims who were transported to a hospital by ambulance. No additional information about the victims was provided. Witnesses informed NADPS that the suspect left the scene, according to a social media post from the department. 

Stembridge said there are investigators and officers on the scene. Willow Wick Apartments is located off Bergen Road near Martintown Road in North Augusta.

