City Council will meet for a study session on Monday to continue their discussion of the site for a future fire station.

According to the agenda posted by the city, the discussion will be for an alternate site to Fire Station No. 1, which has been a contentious topic in the city.

The city currently owns property on Georgia Avenue that was purchased to be the location for the station, but there has been backlash from residents since that location – known as the Flythe property – is in the city's only historic district and in the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District.

During their meeting on Monday, July 15, Council tabled the third and final reading of an ordinance that would have rezoned the Flythe property to Public Use and allowed the fire station to be built.

Council went into a executive session both before and after the regular meeting July 15 to discuss the fire station. Fire station No. 1 is currently located on Buena Vista Avenue.

The study session will take place Monday at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Avenue.