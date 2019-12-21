Loud music shook the walls of the firetruck bay at Aiken Public Safety's headquarters on Saturday. Inside, officers were dancing with families from the community.
Public safety was the host for My Neighbors Table, an event that George Oakman Jr. created to bring together law enforcement with the people they are charged to protect and serve. The event, which is like a large Christmas party, allows children and their families to get to know police in the community.
"My Neighbor's Table is about bridging the gap between law enforcement and the local community, said Oakman. "And just making sure that every child knows joy this holiday season."
The event has grown greatly since its creation.
"It's almost double from last year," Oakman said.
My Neighbor's Table is also about community service. Hundreds of Christmas presents were donated so that children who attended were able to go home with a brand new toy or a winter coat.
Melissa Miller brought her three children to the event.
"They can be happy here and know what it's like to be fortunate," Miller said.
Even the parents had a shot at presents. Oakman said raffle tickets were being given and that gift cards to Kroger, Walmart and other stores would be raffled off.
"I hope this can be an event where everyone from the county – and even from surrounding counties – can come and know that they're going to get love from us, as well as from our law enforcement and everyone else here," said Oakman.
Those who didn't attend My Neighbor's Table to receive presents got the gift of giving back.
Middle schoolers Zariya Price and Samiya Pressley came to the event with their nonprofit group Issaunicorn, which aims to teach girls empowerment and the importance of community service in Aiken.
Price said the event was a great way to be a "good influence."
"It's about giving back," Price said.
Pressley said there are a "lot of kids" in the area who could use their help, which is why it was important to lend a hand at My Neighbor's Table.
"It's good, because not everybody has what we have," Pressley said. "It's something we do for other people who don't have stuff we have."