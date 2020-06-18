For the ancestors of Dr. Walter Curry Jr. – genealogist and author from Salley – Juneteenth, or June 19, 1865, serves as a day they and so many other African Americans celebrate freedom from the bonds of slavery.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to Juneteenth.com. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19, 1865, that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official Jan. 1, 1863.
However, the fight to be equal to their white counterparts is still an issue over 150 years later as the modern-day protests of the Black Lives Matter Movement continue – a movement, Curry said, his ancestors would be proud that future generations are able to pursue.
"We're living in a time where we have the freedom of mobility to protest, to advocate, to organize," Curry said. "My ancestors would be proud of us Americans, where we're coming together to address the evils of systemic racism."
Curry is the author of "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960),” a recounting of his family history which he compiled with research using family Bibles and historic databases. The book depicts their lives during and after they were freed from slavery in the Barnwell community.
After the Civil War, Congress created the Freedmen's Bureau, an organization meant to aid and assist freed slaves and poor whites during Reconstruction. The bureau helped Curry's family start new lives for themselves after slavery.
Through research, Curry found a contract that proved his family was able to find work as sharecroppers, though Curry said the work barely benefited them.
"(My ancestors) had to give the landowner a portion of the crop, and anything that they required from the landowner (would be) given to them; however, they would be in a cycled debt because they had to pay back for anything else that was given to them," Curry said.
By 1866, states began to repeal Black Codes, restrictive laws designed to limit the freedom and enforce low wages for African Americans. Curry said his ancestors were then able to move around more.
Following the founding of Aiken County in 1871, Curry's great-great-great-grandparents – Joseph Ellison and Martha Seawright Ellison née Kitchings – were one of the first African American families to settle in the new community.
Still, Curry said, life for the Ellisons and their descendants continued to have its challenges with Jim Crow laws going into effect by the late-1870s, as well as the obstacles his family faced as black business owners and educators during this time.
"My ancestor and her family could not defend themselves, and they could not speak up the injustice towards them because the law did not allow them to do so," Curry said. "When I think about this time right now … particularly in African American history … we're blessed to have a voice from those that paved the way for us to be advocates for racial justice and equality."