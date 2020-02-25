For some years, the patches of soil bordering the walkway to the office wing of downtown’s First Presbyterian Church had grown only a few flowers or shrubs. Then came Denny McGurer.
Denny’s term as church elder had ended, but he was looking for another way to support the church. When he looked at those relatively empty areas along the sidewalk, an idea came to him. With the permission of Pastor Brian Coulter, he solicited volunteers from the congregation to help him start a garden.
Jane Keisler, Julie Taylor, Magdalena Kuhn, Chick Warner and Carol Ryder joined Denny in the project. Nancy Thorne joined the team several months later.
Some had vast experience in gardening; others had none. But Denny’s faith that the small patches of ground could produce fresh vegetables for the needy in the community was as a grain of mustard seed, and that solid belief led to the garden’s name: The Mustard Seed Garden.
Between December 2018 and February 2019, the team prepared the soil to welcome vegetable seeds of radishes, three kinds of lettuce; garlic; broccoli; carrots; green beans; turnips; cabbage; greens, such as Swiss chard and kale; plus herbs, including basil, oregano and parsley.
By agreement among the gardening team and the church, arrangements were made to donate the harvested produce to the Salvation Army Mission kitchen on Park Avenue. As of late December, 51 deliveries have been made there.
The garden has proved to be prolific. In addition, it has been further blessed by the addition of scriptures with garden references posted on sticks in the soil, each selected by a member of the Mustard Seed Garden Team.
“There are three growing seasons here in the Aiken, so we decided to make the most of it,” Denny said.
Most of the same spring vegetables were planted for the summer season, along with eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, Swiss chard and kale.
When asked what else First Presbyterian could plant for use at the Salvation Army kitchen, staff answered, “collards,” greens that are a staple of the South.
And so, last fall, the Mustard Seed Garden Team planted collards for the many Salvation Army kitchen frequenters who miss them. Snap beans, lettuce, mustard greens, beets and other vegetables were also planted in the August through October “shoulder season.”
An offshoot of the program is another food ministry developed by Salvation Army Soldier Jannie Wells with the produce from the Mustard Seed Garden.
With only a bicycle, she pedals around the neighborhood with bags of the fresh vegetables, delivering to residents in need.
Occasionally she sees a group of people in a parking lot of a now-closed grocery store, smoking, perhaps drinking early in the day. She has been known to say, “How’d you like some fresh green beans or tomatoes?” If the response is positive, she goes on, “Put out that cigarette, pour out that beer and you can have them.”
If they do as she instructs, she hands over the veggies, sometimes already cooked.
Then she adds, “And while you’re at it, what are you doing on Sunday?” Then she encourages them to accompany her to church. And most of the time they do.
A policeman stopped at the Salvation Army to say, “I don’t know what you’re doing, but it’s making a big difference in this neighborhood.”
The produce has also augmented the garden ministry of another Aiken woman, Debbie Lamb, who is the executive director of Stand at the Crossroads. That particular garden ministry helps the nine resident women served by that organization.
Debbie has encouraged them to lend a hand in tending their own small garden to watch the beauty and inspiration of growth, reflections of the changes in their own lives.
“It’s so important for them to see results,” she said.
A favorite story from the Mustard Seed Garden venture involves Ben, age 14, who is the son of First Presbyterian Church’s Financial Secretary Debby Dugan. A covenant partner with Denny, Ben helped prepare the soil in the Mustard Seed Garden and also at Woodside.
“He loved it,” said Denny.
When they visited the Salvation Army together and Ben observed the needy people who benefited from the daily kitchen fare there, he was moved by the sight. Ben took his allowance and bought 50 hamburgers from McDonald’s, then served them to the diners at the Salvation Army kitchen himself.
The faith produced by the garden has spread far beyond the boundaries of the four sidewalk plots of soil they nurture at the church on a weekly basis.
While emails to the team end with the jest, “A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever,” First Presbyterian members know that, to the entire Mustard Seed Garden team, the job in the garden translates into joy.