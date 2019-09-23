LL Willis Stadium at Midland Valley High School was put to a different use than its Friday night lights by marching bands from around the state at the 22nd annual Mustang Classic band competition.
Eighteen bands from the region, including all Aiken County bands, and ones from Edgefield and Barnwell counties, competed.
The competition is a point of pride for the Midland Valley band family.
"For me the biggest part is providing the opportunity for the other bands in our area," said Midland Valley band director Kaitlyn Myers Priest.
She said that includes bringing in quality judges and providing people to help move equipment and guide visiting bands.
"Knowing that we're providing that opportunity is a really big deal, and it's a way to represent our school."
Like many sports and activities, marching band isn't just about beating out the others and getting a trophy. Although that's ideal – it's also about family.
"Marching band, it really is like a family," said Orion Wisham, a senior baritone saxophone player and one of this year's drum majors.
"Other sports say they are, but it's different with band," he continues, "I mean, these people spend hours a day (together) and have class and everybody is a part of something. No one's sitting out, no one's on the sideline, nothing like that. It's very connected."
Evan Mixon, also a senior drum major, said it "sucks" that this is his final year, echoing that marching band is like a family.
Along those same lines, family members of students in band get involved, and some even stick around after their kids have graduated.
Sandra Mixon, Evan's mom, is president of the band's booster club and has been involved with the band for three years.
“I’m involved because I see how much it causes the kids to want to grow," Sandra said, "and especially kids that are probably more introverted than they are extroverted, it makes them want to get out. My son, he keeps to himself, but you put him in marching band and he’s like a totally brand new child, and so when I saw that smile come across his face, it made me want to serve."
Denise Gurnee has been with the band for 10-plus years, helping work the concession stands even though her kids graduated from the school in 2009 and 2013.
"Because I want to see the kids make a profit and be able to prosper in what they're doing," she said when asked why she continues to volunteer. The concession stands for the competition and for Friday night football games all benefit the band.
Priest said band offers kids the chance to learn life skills, like responsibility, punctuality and preparation.
"All those things, those life skills are skills they're going to carry forever."