Musician James Heath, from Augusta, was delighted to get the chance to put his bass guitar into action Saturday in Aiken, as the past few weeks have been rough on his band, Chris Ndeti and Co., along with their peers in the local music scene.
"It's definitely nice," he said, a few minutes after wrapping up an "out-of-quarantine" show at Highfields Event Center, as a part of the ongoing Aiken Music Fest series. "Playing with friends and being in front of a crowd and all that – that's what it's all about. Everybody's partying."
Also on board were the Kenny George Band, Third Time Charmers and Emory Lee Band – all based in the Aiken-Augusta area, and all dividing the proceeds from Saturday's festivities, as part of an effort to help the bands get back on their feet after a long pandemic pause.
Heath said playing time has been extremely rare in recent weeks. "After things kind of settled down a little bit, I got with a couple of friends. We had a little jam thing, but … before, it was all just sitting at home, waiting. It's hard for musicians, and I really feel bad for the ones that's on the road, making a living, because it just came to a complete halt for them."
Among the event sponsors were Carolina Real Estate Company, Automotive Workbench, The Inn at Houndslake and Sudlow Self-Storage.
Another benefit show, to help with renovations to Gaston Livery Stable, one of the Aiken-Augusta area's most historic barns, is set for June 20 at the same site (198 Gaston Road, near Barnwell Avenue N.E.). The musical menu is to include "bluegrass, psychedelic rock and blues." Details are at aikenmusicfest.com.