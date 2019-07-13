On Sunday, Aiken will have an opportunity to experience a unique blend of musical styles with a concert billed as "Fiddle Frenzy!" that will feature the young violinists of Music City Strings.
Music City Strings was founded by Dana Meyer in Franklin, Tennessee, and is one of the top youth string-performance ensembles in the country, according to a news release.
The concert will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church and is free and open to the public. Tax-deductible donations to Aiken Civic Orchestra will be accepted. The church is at 104 Newberry St. N.W.
The concert is sponsored by the Aiken Civic Orchestra and is the kickoff to a week of a fiddle camp for local violin students in the Aiken-Augusta area and is under the coordination of music director Adam DePriest.
"We are proud that Aiken Civic Orchestra is able to support such an educational outreach,” DePriest said in the release.
The students will work Monday-Friday through group classes and lessons.
The week will culminate in a small performance at 4 p.m. Friday that will showcase what the students have learned during the week.
"These sort of programs are always a lot of fun for the students, parents and teachers, and sometimes it can be easy to not realize that you are really learning so much after it is all said and done. A lot of work goes into making beautiful music, but the experience is always very rewarding,” DePriest said.
An international-competition winning group, Music City Strings has toured Europe, China and the U.S. and has attracted the attention of the music industry in Nashville, according to the news release.
The group has performed more than 30 concerts with Grammy-Award winning artists, including Vince Gill, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, and has become a highly sought after performing troupe.
The group has appeared with many artists in venues such as the Ryman Auditorium, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Bridgestone Arena, the Allen Arena at Lipscomb University and the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tennessee.
Music City Strings was the headliner group for the Barrage Next Generation Tours in Wisconsin, Florida and Arkansas and has performed at the TOKENS Show at the Ryman, the University of Louisville Suzuki String Institute, the Hope Foundation with Steven Curtis Chapman, DayStar Ministries and Music City Roots.