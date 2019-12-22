The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum Winter Lecture Series at Banksia will focus on the Winter Colony and sports from polo to court tennis.
The theme is “The Winter Colony’s Sporting Life.” The series will run on Sundays from Jan. 12, 2020, to Feb. 9, 2020, at the museum on 433 Newberry St. S.W. The schedule is as follows:
• Jan. 12 – Tiger Kneece will speak about polo.
• Jan. 19 – Linda Knox McLean will speak about the Historic Aiken Horse Show in Hitchcock Woods.
• Jan. 26 – Linda Johnson will talk about court tennis.
• Feb. 2 – Paul C. Sauerborn will speak about the Aiken Steeplechase.
• Feb. 9 – Vicky Anna Reardon will talk about croquet.
All of the sports in which the Winter Colony participated are still played today, according to a news release from the Friends of the Museum.
A reception to celebrate the museum's 50th anniversary will follow the lecture on Feb. 9.
Tickets are $40 for the series. Series tickets are available online for credit cards only at www.ACHMFriends.org. Individual tickets for $10 will be sold at the door if seats are available.
The Aiken Standard and the law firm of Johnson, Johnson Whittle & Lancer are sponsors of the museum's Winter Lecture Series.