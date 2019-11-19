Hands clapped and a tail wagged Tuesday morning as deputies celebrated the donation of a new dog to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at the Bob Richards Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Murphy Auto Group presented the sheriff's office with a check for $9,500 which paid for the donation of the dog, named Lord, who will go on to serve in the explosive detection K-9 team.
The donation was part of a monthly cause by the auto group to give back to the community, owner and CEO Mike Murphy said.
Sheriff Michael Hunt expressed gratitude at the event and said the donation of the new dog will greatly benefit not only the sheriff's office but the community as a whole.
"Most folks don't realize that when they go to a venue in the county or CSRA, most of those places have already been swept by explosive dogs and we are a part of that," Hunt said.
Lord is a male Labrador Retriever from Southern Coast Canine located in New Smyrna, Florida.
He is a year and a half old and has been trained to detect various odors.
Each dog has its own personality, and Lord is no exception.
Sgt. Mary Frantz, who works with the department's K-9 unit, described Lord as a big puppy who's always excited but extremely intelligent.
"He usually is really riled up," Frantz said. "He's excited about work. He always wants to play and just have fun."
Frantz said the donation is a great asset to the agency.
The sheriff's office has always had a team of detection dogs. However, the last few have been retired military dogs who could only work for a few years.
"I'm just very appreciative of them donating him and it's saving us on starting over every two or three years," Frantz said.
Murphy said the auto group plans to do another first responder event in 2020.