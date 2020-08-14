A Windsor man has been named as the suspect in a fatal shooting in Salley that left one man dead Thursday.
Dameun Jeff Sanders, 28, of Windsor, is wanted by police for fatally shooting Garrick Kelly, 28, of Salley, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.
He is currently wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sanders should be considered as armed and dangerous.
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in Perry.
Moments later, the 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot and that they were lying in the yard of 265 Roberts St. E.
When responders arrived on scene, Kelly was found slouched over in the back of a Honda, appearing to be unresponsive, an incident report by the Sheriff's Office state.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Deputies report Kelly sustained apparent wounds to his upper body.
Bullet casings were located at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators that the shooting suspect was a male wearing red pants and a gray shirt.
He fled the area in a black in color sedan, witnesses reported to deputies.
Patrol units that were saturating the area found Sanders’ vehicle at 185 Conestoga Way; however, Sanders was not there when deputies arrived.
An incident report describes Sanders as 6-foot-3-inch tall Black man with brown eyes, weighing approximately 115 pounds.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sanders are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
ACSO Mobile App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play.