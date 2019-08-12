The murder suspect in a recent Laurens Street shooting that occurred last week has been arrested.

Investigators arrested 17-year-old Dae'Kwon Simmons, of Aiken, on Monday, Aug. 12. Simmons is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to a press release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, officers responded to Laurens Street around 5:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim, Larry Swearingen, 42, of Aiken, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries he sustained during the shooting. He was pronounced dead Saturday night by the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Swearingen was a U.S. Army veteran. His wife, Jess, said said he would undergo tests and procedures to become an organ donor.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation between Simmons and Swearingen, according to Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety.

ADPS named Simmons a murder suspect and initiated a search for him following the incident.

Simmons surrendered himself to officers at ADPS Headquarters on Beaufort Street on Monday afternoon. He is being held at the Aiken County detention center.

Investigators previously arrested and charged a 14-year-old male with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection to the shooting. The juvenile is currently being held at Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.

Check back with the Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.