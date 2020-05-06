Police are currently responding to a shooting in North Augusta.
Details are limited but Capt. Eric Abdullah said the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at the scene of a shooting incident involving a barricaded suspect.
I’m of Hugh Street in North August where police are responding to a shooting investigation. @AikenSheriff SWAT is on scene along with with North Augusta Public Safety and Aiken County EMS. pic.twitter.com/Mplagg74mU— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) May 6, 2020
An armored truck has arrived along with other law enforcement vehicles. Still no word on the stand off. pic.twitter.com/PpHa4sCKA8— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) May 6, 2020
Police are currently directing traffic around Hugh Street off Knox Avenue in North Augusta.
