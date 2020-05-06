Police are currently responding to a shooting in North Augusta. 

Details are limited but Capt. Eric Abdullah said the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at the scene of a shooting incident involving a barricaded suspect. 

Police are currently directing traffic around Hugh Street off Knox Avenue in North Augusta. 

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available. 

