MTU America in Graniteville and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Aiken are the first winners of Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s Beautiful Business Awards.
“Each company chosen for this special honor exhibits a level of eco-friendliness that extends beyond what is required,” said Kandace Cave, program coordinator for Keep Aiken County Beautiful, in a prepared statement. “A clean, beautiful and thriving community is a benefit to all of us.”
Cave provided additional information about why MTU and Holiday Inn Express were recognized in an email sent to the Aiken Standard.
“MTU was nominated for their many green practices as well as for being an active Adopt A Highway group,” she wrote. “Holiday Inn Express was nominated by an Adopt A Highway group that cleans a stretch of road near the hotel. The AAH group leader met with the hotel manager about a litter problem that was noticed near the hotel property. In an effort to be a good neighbor, the hotel increased the frequency and area of litter pickup. Along with the energy saving and water saving practices of the hotel, they took the extra measure to support the litter pick-up efforts in their area.”
In the future, Keep Aiken Beautiful will be honoring other businesses on a quarterly basis. Up to three will be recognized each quarter.
“The efforts individuals and businesses make to sustain our vital resources is not only necessary, but it also makes good business sense,” Cave said.
Said Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties: "Aiken County is a very beautiful place not only because of its natural beauty, but also its people and its businesses. We congratulate these local businesses for going above and beyond to maintain and improve the environment.”
Nominations for the second quarter of 2020 are being accepted until June 1.
Criteria for being recognized include efforts involving recycling, reduction of energy usage and beautification.
For more information about the Beautiful Business Awards or to nominate a business, call Keep Aiken County Beautiful at 803-502-9000 or send an email to KACB@aikencountysc.gov.