With Thanksgiving less than a week away, husband and father Stephen Darnell prepares for the traveling season like he would on an average day going to work: by checking his tires and filling his tank with gas.
For him and his family, traveling only an hour and a half through South Carolina is not a hectic to-do, and such measures like packing are done more easily with the destination nearby.
However, travelers who did not plan in advance for the holiday havoc may panic to make their holiday obligations as an expected 55 million travelers hit the roads and skies.
As a Savannah River Site Safety and Health manager, Darnell offers the same advice the DMV would during a driving test: keep your eyes on the road, leave the phone alone, and watch for reckless drivers.
"The biggest issue we have is people walking through life, so to speak," Darnell said. "People on their phones, not watching where they're going. It hurts everyone."
The American Automotive Association, which surveys traveling rates on a nationwide scale, has predicted that over 49.3 million travelers across the United States will be driving for Thanksgiving, an increase of about 2.8 percent from last year. Gas prices are expected to remain at a nationwide constant from the last three years at $2.57 per gallon.
The largest increase in travel will be seen by the airlines, with an estimated 4.45 million travelers all together, according to AAA.
To combat the stress and safety risks of holiday travel, AAA offers several tips, such as traveling the Monday before Thanksgiving. This day usually renders less congested roads and airports, as well as offers the best last-second holiday travel deals with airline tickets averaging about $486 a ticket.
The worst day to attempt to travel long distance is the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, which AAA predicts will be saturated in delays and automobile accidents as people rush to their destinations.
Additionally, AAA advises to check all car functions before traveling, such as airbags, tire pressure and oil.
Similarly, Darnell recommends travelers to check all of their automotive and personal needs before heading out.
"It really comes down to the basics," Darnell said. "Take your time. Everybody's going to get where they've got to go. Don't rush."