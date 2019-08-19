The Aiken Department of Public Safety said traffic went “relatively smoothly” during the first day of school Monday but reminds drivers to prepare for delays as the school year continues.
ADPS Lt. Jake Mahoney said the first day of school brought expected congestion on roads around school areas.
"East Pine Log road was congested, and there were traffic delays, but those are to be expected," Mahoney said. "Most of those issues work themselves out within the first couple of weeks."
Although citations and warnings were issued, Mahoney said there were no reports of collisions or property damage within the city’s jurisdiction.
ADPS will continue to have an increased patrolling presence within school zones and will make traffic stops as appropriate.
Drivers should also be aware that speed limits drop to 25 mph in school zones when warning lights are flashing.
Drivers should also be aware and observe traffic safety rules regarding school buses.
According to the Aiken Public Safety website, motorists should always stop when traveling behind a school bus.
When on two-lane roads, motorists traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus with flashing amber/red lights. On a road with four or more lanes, drivers approaching a school bus from the opposite direction do not have to stop. However, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.
Motorists should also be aware of the different colored flashing lights of a school bus and their meaning.
Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is slowing down in preparation to stop and unload children. Red lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus has reached a complete stop.
The minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is a $500 fine and six points off your license for the first offense.
Along with ADPS, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office encourages parents to be aware of congested areas and to plan ahead when driving students to school.
"We would advise parents to try to leave a little early in order to get your children to school and to plan ahead of time for pick-up times," Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "Traffic is always a little hectic at the beginning of the school year, but rest assured we are monitoring school traffic and stand ready to assist where we are needed."
Mahoney stresses that drivers should expect traffic delays and congestion in school areas for at least the next couple of weeks.
"Expect it and continue to expect delays for the next couple of weeks until people get their routines established and approach that school traffic with the understanding there are students and families adjusting to change; and, hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be talking about how smooth it is," Mahoney said.