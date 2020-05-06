An Augusta man was pronounced dead Tuesday night due to injuries sustained from a chase with Georgia State Patrol.
Troy Archie, 41, of Augusta was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
Archie sustained injuries after crashing his motorcycle in North Augusta while being involved in a police chase on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The chase began in Richmond County and crossed over into North Augusta where Archie wrecked his motorcycle on Jefferson Davis Highway near Hamburg Road, Ables said.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday in Newberry.