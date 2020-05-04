A motorcyclist involved in a collision in April died on Saturday due to injuries caused by the crash.
On April 29 at 11:50 a.m., a driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Gregg Avenue when the driver traveled off to the right and struck a tree, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.
The driver was then transported to Augusta University Medical Center where the driver died from injuries on May 2, Tidwell said.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
The Aiken Standard will update this story as information becomes available.