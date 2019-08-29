Aiken's diversity, people and charm are among some of its most notable qualities, according to an interactive poll presented Thursday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon, which itself focused on Aiken Mosaic, a diversity and outreach program that involved more than 100 participants.
The Mosaic initiative, shepherded by the chamber, was unveiled early this year. The formal program concluded Thursday, though it will live on among its members, many of whom have pledged to keep the ball rolling.
"Relationship building takes work, especially when you are crossing those lines that we often subconsciously draw between ourselves," Maranda London, one of the Mosaic facilitators, said during the luncheon.
"The Mosaic process aimed to break down those barriers, and get people to really see one another," she continued. "To see through perceptions and get to the real people. We believe we accomplished just that."
London said the months-long process was an opportunity to "grow closer" as a community – connecting and interweaving a breadth of demographics. A Facebook page was created to maintain momentum.
"You know, the best ideas emerge when different perspectives are met," said Julie Whitesell, the next chairperson for the chamber's board of directors.
Will Williams, the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership, participated in Aiken Mosaic. He said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience, especially getting to interact with people he had never before met.
Williams, echoing others' remarks made during the luncheon, said it is going to be "very important for us to stay engaged in this process."
"We want to keep these conversations going," Whitesell said, adding, "None of this matters if we don't do something."
Chamber chairperson Paul Bush, the first African American to hold the position, described Mosaic as a "human puzzle." His comments were included in a video played during the afternoon event.
"I think we're in a great era for Aiken, and once again, the Mosaic project fits people and places together to make Aiken better for everyone," he said.
In a previous interview with the Aiken Standard, Bush said "now more than ever is the time" to boost diversity and inclusion in Aiken, especially in the business sectors.
"I think we're all ready for a change," Bush said. "I think we're all ready to learn from each other, from our culture, from our background, from our businesses, to understand where each other is coming from."
More than 500 people attended the State of Our Community luncheon, a record turnout, according to the chamber.
State Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, on Twitter said the program was "tremendous," as was the community involvement.
Staff writer Kristina Rackley contributed to this report.