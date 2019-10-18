“Eat, drink and be scary” is the theme for the second annual Monster Mash Halloween Party.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the City of Aiken’s Municipal Building.
There will be live and silent auctions, a raffle, costume contests and dancing.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets cost $30 per person and $50 per couple.
Corporate tables are $300 apiece.
They can be purchased online at Eventbrite or by calling the United Way’s office at 803-648-8331.
Monster Mash is part of the United Way’s 2019 fall fundraising campaign, which is generating funds to support more than 30 local agencies and 45 critical need programs.
The United Way’s Professional Division is Monster Mash’s organizer.
The Municipal Building is at 214 Park Avenue S.W.