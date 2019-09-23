Monster Jam, an action-packed motorsports experience for families, will return to Columbia for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at the Colonial Life Arena, April 3-4, according to a news release from the arena.
For more information, visit www.coloniallifearena.com/events.
Featuring skilled Monster Jam athletes, Columbia fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.
Fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions in real-time with in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but also the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines, according to the release. The machines are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 mph to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.