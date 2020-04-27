A Monetta man was charged Friday with attempted murder for allegedly pouring lighter fluid on a woman and threatening to set her on fire.
Patrick Mew, 47, was charged with assault/attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies met with the victim Friday afternoon at a Monetta residence in reference to a domestic dispute, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies the suspect squirted lighter fluid on her and threatened to set her on fire, the report states.
Responding deputies later found the suspect in the residence.
Mew was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.