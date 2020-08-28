A Monetta man was arrested Friday for reportedly stabbing a female victim in the neck.
Shyheen Wise, 33, of Monetta was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
On Thursday, deputies responded to a residence in the area of Old Lane in Monetta at 10:06 p.m. to assist a victim with a stab wound, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Upon arrival, deputies met with a witness attending to a 35-year-old female victim who was bleeding from her neck area, the report states.
The victim reported she was stabbed and that the suspect was still inside the residence.
Deputies were able to detain the suspect as emergency medical services arrived on scene.
The victim was still coherent and able to provide a statement to deputies on scene.
The victim said she was meeting with the suspect in person for the first time and that the two were supposed to go out on a date, the report states.
The suspect reportedly invited the victim inside where he reportedly attempted to rape the victim before stabbing her in the neck, the victim reported.
She was able to escape from the suspect's residence and attempted to drive away but crashed into a tree approximately 20 to 25 feet away from the residence, the report states.
Deputies spoke to the suspect who reported that the victim was attempting to steal his wallet while the two had sex. He then stabbed her with a knife hidden under the bed sheets.
Wise was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday afternoon.