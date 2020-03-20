Kelley Mobley filed Thursday for the Nov. 3 general election.
A 47-year-old Republican, he is running for the Aiken County Council seat currently held by Chuck Smith, who represents District 4. That area includes North Augusta.
Smith has served on County Council since 2000. He is a financial adviser who is in charge of the Edward Jones office in North Augusta.
Mobley, who is the greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Bank, was the only candidate for the District 4 position as of Friday afternoon.
“If elected, I look forward to the opportunity to to serve the constituents of District 4," Mobley wrote in an email to the Aiken Standard on Friday.
Mobley has lived in Aiken County for 45 years, and he has been a resident of North Augusta for 23.
Mobley graduated from Midland Valley High School in 1990. He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of South Carolina. He also has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina.
Smith, a Republican, told the Aiken Standard last December that he would not be seeking reelection, saying he had made the decision about a year before then to step down.
“It’s time for other people to have an opportunity to work on behalf of this community and the county, to take the reins and bring new ideas and new life (to County Council),” Smith said. “I think there are too many of us who have been there (on County Council) too long.”