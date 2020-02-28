The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles issued REAL IDs to citizens at the Aiken County Government Center on Friday.
S.C. residents will need a REAL ID to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation staring in October.
“With the deadline of the REAL ID being Oct. 1 we are making sure the public can take advantage of our services,” Crystel Jones, relief manager for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said. “Aiken County only has 26% of its population that have already received the REAL ID. That is a great amount of citizens that would need to visit the DMV in a short amount of time.”
In an effort to increase that percentage, SCDMV hosted the mobile location for the community to receive accurate information about the program, along with a chance to walk out with one.
“Currently there are 4.3 million credentials that have been issued in the state of South Carolina,” Jones said. “But only 1.3 million are the REAL ID.
“As we get closer to the deadline, we are in fear that the lines and the wait time may be a little long. So we’re trying to reach out to the community to alleviate that process.”
AAA Carolinas Travel Branch Manager John Wong said he’s already seen quite a few REAL IDs in his line of business.
“Many people have the ID already; people whose licenses are expiring only have that option,” Wong said. “Then other people that do travel or have a need to be in federal buildings or state buildings, those people already know and so they already have acquired theirs.
“This ID will be needed to enter courts, prisons and so many other buildings that we have seen a lot of people already with it,” Wong said. “We don’t think this ID requirement will affect our business.”
To get a REAL ID, customers must have:
• Proof of identity; a government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport
• Proof of Social Security number; a Social Security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2
• Two proofs of current S.C. address
• Proof of all legal name changes (for example, a marriage certificate)
• $25 (cash, check or card)
“We have processed several REAL IDs today,” Jones said. “Everything has been really smooth with this process.”