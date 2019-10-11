The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot holiday shopping market will return in November for all those looking to get an early jump on their holiday shopping.
Last year, the first-ever Mistletoe + Merlot took place at the Aiken County Historical Museum and saw a hefty turnout. This year, the holiday shopping market will take place at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken.
Ciera Clingerman, of the Aiken Standard's events and sales team, said a "very well-attended" event is anticipated this year.
“This new location is to accommodate our guests with more parking and our vendors with more space," Clingerman said. "There is still a little time to sign up as a vendor if you’d like to showcase your craft. We are looking forward to a great turnout with tasty beverages, hors d’oeuvres and fantastic vendors.”
This year, Mistletoe + Merlot will showcase over 60 local vendors selling crafts, gifts, jewelry and more. There also will be live music, beer and wine, and a photo booth.
The first 250 visitors will receive a a souvenir wine glass and shopping bag.
This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available for $15 a piece and can be purchased online at tickets.aikenstandard.com.
Tickets also will be available beginning Oct. 12 at the Aiken Standard at 326 Rutland Drive, Lionel Smith Ltd., Hibbitts Drug Co., Unique Expressions and Vikki's Boutique.
For more information, call Melinda Cadwell 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.