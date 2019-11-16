The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot holiday shopping market will return in November for those looking to get an early jump on their holiday shopping.
Last year, the first-ever Mistletoe + Merlot took place at the Aiken County Historical Museum and saw a hefty turnout. This year, the holiday shopping market will be held at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Ciera Clingerman, of the Aiken Standard's events and sales team, said a "very well-attended" event is anticipated this year.
“This new location is to accommodate our guests with more parking and our vendors with more space," Clingerman said. "We are looking forward to a great turnout with tasty beverages, hors d’oeuvres and fantastic vendors.”
This year, Mistletoe + Merlot will showcase 48 local vendors selling crafts, gifts, jewelry and more. There also will be Christmas music, chair massages, beer and wine, and a photo booth.
"We are excited to be in a bigger, more open venue this year," said Melinda Caldwell, Aiken Standard events specialist. "... We've got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping started."
Caldwell said around 600 people attended last year's Mistletoe + Merlot. She thinks the event's diverse array of vendors will provide something even for the "hard to shop for" friend or family member.
One of those vendors is Cassie Dawson of Pampered Chef.
"My favorite part about being a vendor at Mistletoe + Merlot is it gets folks into the Christmas spirit, and is at the beginning of the shopping season," Dawson said. "I love the music and wine for shoppers to stroll around and enjoy all the vendors, and the atmosphere is happy."
Dawson, a local veteran, said the event gave her the chance to make face-to-face connections in her community and allows customers to see her wares outside a catalogue. She looks forward to showing off her best-sellers like can openers, garlic pressers and spatulas.
"I try to be a vendor at all events Aiken Standard organizes as their events are planned in advance, well priced, advertised, and get a great turn out," Dawson said.
Jamie Williams of Iron Gate Candles is another vendor who will be attending Mistletoe + Merlot.
"The customers that come to this event are ready to get started on their Christmas shopping and are always looking for unique local gift ideas," Williams said. "Every year, our customers are excited about our Fall and Christmas scented soy candles and melts."
Williams said the market feels like the "official start" of the holiday season.
The first 250 visitors who attend Mistletoe + Merlot will receive a souvenir wine glass and shopping bag.
This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available for $15 a piece and can be purchased online at tickets.aikenstandard.com. Tickets include entry and one drink of beer or wine. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets also are available at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Hibbitts Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; and Vikki's Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.